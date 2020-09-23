Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $37,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter worth approximately $154,606,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 821,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

