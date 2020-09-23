Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Tetra Tech worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 266.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

