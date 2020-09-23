Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Radian Group worth $37,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Radian Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radian Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

RDN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.