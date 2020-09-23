Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,544,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Brixmor Property Group worth $38,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of BRX opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

