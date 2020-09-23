Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Lazard worth $39,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 208,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lazard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lazard by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lazard by 46.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

