Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Graco worth $39,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 320,892 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE GGG opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

