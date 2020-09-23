Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $39,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $2,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,283.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

