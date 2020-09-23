Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Agree Realty worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.20. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.