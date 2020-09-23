Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.36 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.