Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.