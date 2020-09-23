CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) & Applied Genetic Technologies (NYSE:AGTC) Head to Head Analysis

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -64.69% -50.62% CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89%

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 54.05 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.37 CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,126.81 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -19.45

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.79, indicating a potential upside of 207.12%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats CEL-SCI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

