Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307,205 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

