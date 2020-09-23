Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

