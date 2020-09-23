Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.