CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KMX stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

