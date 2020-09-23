Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Friday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

OFC opened at $22.72 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $452,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $529,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,075.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

