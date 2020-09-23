Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cannae worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cannae by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNNE opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

