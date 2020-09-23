Bytom Price Down 19.1% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $95.70 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00426802 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,621,814,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,374,529,394 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

