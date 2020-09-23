BWS Financial Comments on MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 107.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,992,000 after buying an additional 376,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

