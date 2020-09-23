BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $411.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.