Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

