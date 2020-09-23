Brokers Set Expectations for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

