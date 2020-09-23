Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank Hapoalim Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

