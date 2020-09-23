Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oak Street Health’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $43.74 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

