BQT (BQTX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,545.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market cap of $759,857.46 and approximately $4,545.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.56 or 0.04376396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

