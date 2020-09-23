BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.79. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

