Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BDIC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

