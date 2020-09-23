Black Stone Minerals LP to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.60 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSM. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

