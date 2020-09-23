Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $39,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Black Hills by 0.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKH stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

