BIKI Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $1.03 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One BIKI token can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.96 or 0.04381208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

