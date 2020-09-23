Barclays Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Equal Weight

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 282.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.