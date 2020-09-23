Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.