Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider David Lockwood Purchases 46,924 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider David Lockwood bought 46,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £99,478.88 ($129,986.78).

LON BAB opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 419 ($5.47) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 581.25 ($7.60).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

