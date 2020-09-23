B. Riley Weighs in on Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst Zelin. J expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $162.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

