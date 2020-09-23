Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Aytu Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.