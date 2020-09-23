Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

