AutoZone Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 1,028 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,272.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,166.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,087.63. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.01 by $7.92. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 65.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

