Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$83.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.44.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

