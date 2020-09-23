ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR’s (ATVDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.