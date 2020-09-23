Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,871,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,379,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Specifically, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $388.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -1.80.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

