Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 892,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 732,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Specifically, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,719 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The company has a market cap of $505.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

