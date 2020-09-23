ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $745.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

