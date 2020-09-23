AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $474.09 million, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

