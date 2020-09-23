AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $155.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.23.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.