AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,629 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,629 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.