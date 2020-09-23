AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,227 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,227 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark upped their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

