AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 41,207 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Morningstar worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,587,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $91,187,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,100,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,126,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,819 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,233. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

