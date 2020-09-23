AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,141 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,141 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 736,197 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2,286.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 703,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 758,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 391,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 126,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on NX shares. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

