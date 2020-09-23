AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,362,873 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,362,873 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Antero Resources worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $811.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

