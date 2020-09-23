AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 328,595 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328,595 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NPTN stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

