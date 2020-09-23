AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 163,064 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,064 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after buying an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 345,287 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

